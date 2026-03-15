Hyd poised to turn into blue & green city

Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Managing Director EV Narasimha Reddy has said that the prestigious project includes the rejuvenation of 27 major drains, 'blue & green' vision, and revitalisation of the Musi with Godavari waters. Approximately 1,000 lakes and water bodies are set to be restored to infuse the city with lush greenery ('green') and abundant water resources ('blue').

In his presentation, the official said that the entire 55-km riverfront stretch of the Musi will be divided into five zones for development, with zone-1 up to Bapu Ghat being taken up in phase-I. Gandhi Sarovar-Puranapul will be Zone-2; Puranapul-MGBS, Zone-3; MGBS-Uppal/Nagole, Zone-4; and from there up to Gowrelly will be Zone-5.

The state government has engaged an international consortium of renowned international firms, comprising Meinhardt, Rios, and Cushman & Wakefield, as the Aggregate Master Planner for the Musi Riverfront Development Project.

Phase I Works (21-km stretch): Works under the first phase will be undertaken covering the stretch from Gandipet to Bapu Ghat, and from Himayat Sagar to Gandhi Sarovar. This phase will primarily focus on seven key aspects: river cleaning, riverbed profiling, flood mitigation, roads along the river, trunk sewers, water retention structures, and riverfront development.

To ensure a perennial flow of water in the Musi River, 2.5 TMC of water from the Godavari River will be diverted. This initiative will not only keep the river alive throughout the year but also significantly reduce water supply costs (dropping from Rs. 180 to Rs. 70). Additionally, 14 new bridges will be constructed across the river, along with a six-lane road running along both of its banks.

A "Statue of Peace" will be established at Bapu Ghat. This site will feature a museum, a handloom training centre, an education hub, and cultural exhibition galleries. With the inclusion of meditation centres and research facilities, it is set to emerge as a prominent hub for spirituality and knowledge.