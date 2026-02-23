Hyd police invite applications for 138 Special Police Officer vacancies on temporary basis

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City police have invited applications for the enrolment of Special Police Officers to fill 138 vacancies on a purely temporary basis. These positions are exclusively available to ex-servicemen, former paramilitary forces, and retired police personnel of Telangana state. According to official guidelines, candidates must provide residential proof such as an Aadhaar card, voter identity card, or a valid driving licence. The deadline for the submission of applications is March 5, 2026, at 5 pm.

Eligibility criteria specify that ex-servicemen must be below 58 years of age as of January 31, 2026. Conversely, ex-paramilitary and retired police personnel who left service within the last two years are eligible up to an upper age limit of 62 years. Selected officers will receive a monthly honorarium of Rs 26,000. It is important to note that participants are not entitled to paid leave; any required absence will result in a deduction of pay.

Applicants must bring original documents and photocopies, including their discharge book, retirement order, PAN card, and SBI passbook. Driver candidates must possess a valid LMV or HMV licence, while those with technical trades should provide proficiency certificates.

Three passport size photographs are also required. Interested individuals must apply in person by visiting the SPOs Office at CAR Headquarters in Petlaburj. Officials have clarified that phone calls will not be accepted for the application process, requiring personal attendance for all formal submissions.