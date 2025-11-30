Hyd Police issue alert on surge in ‘digital arrest’ fraud cases

Hyderabad: The Cybercrime unit of Hyderabad City Police has issued a stern warning following a significant rise in fraud cases where impostors masqueraded as police officers, government authorities, or courier personnel. These fraudsters threaten victims with fake arrest warrants, account freezes, and legal actions related to serious crimes like money laundering, trafficking, narcotics, and terrorism to coerce payments.

According to the advisory issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crimes, the fraudsters employ highly manipulative tactics. They impersonate officials from agencies including CBI, ED, Customs, TRAI, NIA, and ATS, fabricating official-looking documents such as forged FIRs and non-bailable arrest warrants.

Scammers invoke fear through threats of immediate arrest and damage to family reputation, often demanding money under the pretext of “asset liquidation” or “submission to the Supreme Court” to prove innocence.

“Their modus operandi revolves around intimidation and emotional manipulation, insisting victims keep the matter confidential and not inform relatives, thereby isolating them,” said the DCP Cyber Crimes. “These are criminal schemes designed to exploit fear and trust.”

The Police advisory stresses that there is no such thing as ‘digital arrest’. Law enforcement agencies do not arrest individuals digitally nor demand money to clear names or issue certificates.

Citizens are urged to remain calm, avoid sharing OTPs, Aadhaar numbers, banking credentials, or any personal information, and immediately disconnect suspicious calls.

The advisory also cautions about scammers using caller ID spoofing, WhatsApp video calls, and forged government letters to make their threats appear real. Victims should verify claims only through official police contacts or recognized government helplines, not via numbers or links provided by the caller.

To aid investigations, authorities request that citizens preserve all evidence, such as call logs, messages, screenshots, emails, transaction IDs, and any app installation records.

The City Police requests the public to report all suspected fraud incidents promptly at the National Cybercrime Helpline (1930) or through the online portal cybercrime.gov.in.

For ongoing updates and awareness, follow their official pages on Facebook, Instagram, and X at @CyberCrimeshyd.

This alert comes amid increasing reports of scams taking advantage of growing digital adoption and public anxiety over legal safety.

Authorities reiterate the need for vigilance and prompt reporting to safeguard citizens.