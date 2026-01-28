Hyd police roll out QR wristbands to protect kids at Medaram Jatara

Hyderabad: To prevent children from getting separated in the massive influx of devotees expected for the upcoming Medaram Jatara, the Hyderabad City Police has launched a child safety wristband initiative, introducing QR code-enabled wristbands for children travelling to the festival.

As part of the initiative, Afzalgunj Police on Tuesday distributed wristbands to children at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) in Afzalgunj. The stall was inaugurated by Golconda Zone DCP G. Chandra Mohan, along with MGBS Regional Manager J. Srilatha.

According to the police, the initiative is being implemented by the Hyderabad City Police in association with VI (Vodafone Idea). Each wristband carries a unique QR code, generated after collecting key details such as the child’s name, parent or guardian’s name, contact mobile number, and residential address.

In the event of a child getting lost amid heavy crowds at Medaram, police personnel or volunteers can scan the QR code to instantly access the details and swiftly reunite the child with their family.

The Afzalgunj Police urged parents and guardians travelling through MGBS to visit the stall and secure a wristband for their children to ensure a safe and worry-free pilgrimage.

Additional DCPs Krishna Goud and Shyam Babu, ACP Goshamahal Division S Sudershan and other police officers were present on the occasion.