Hyd’bad Collector inaugurates India’s first hospital-based baby spa at Fernandez
Highlights
Hyderabad: Fernandez Hospital, known for its legacy of family-centric care, has launched the Fernandez Baby Spa — a first-of-its-kind facility located within a hospital setting in Hyderabad.
It was inaugurated by Hari Chandana, District Collector, Hyderabad, who has a long association with Fernandez Hospital. Designed for babies aged 6 weeks to 9 months, the spa is located at Fernandez Stork Home, Banjara Hills.
It is a serene space that supports early development through hydrotherapy, infant massage, parental bonding and sensory stimulation under expert supervision.
