Hyd’bad Cybercrime unit arrests 37 fraudsters in nationwide crackdown

Hyderabad: Ina major breakthrough, the Hyderabad Cyber Crime unit arrested 37 cyber fraudsters from 7 states involved in 86 cases including 26 cases in Hyderabad. The officials refunded Rs 71.91 lakh to the victims lost to cyber fraudsters in the month of January.

During the special operations, Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police, detected 19 cases of Investment Fraud (15), Digital Arrest (2), Social Media Fraud (4), and one each case in Business, gaming and job frauds.

According to Cyber Crime police, the individuals arrested were found to be involved in 86 cases across India, and their bank accounts recorded transactions amounting to approximately Rs 65 crores. The accused persons were involved in 9 cases reported in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh (6), and one each case in Maharashtra, Karnataka, West Bengal, Bihar, Delhi. Police seized 26 Mobile Phones, a Laptop, 57 Cheque Books, 79 SIM Cards, 62 Debit Cards, 15 Shell Stamps, 8 QR Code Scanners.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Cyber Crime police received 1,706 complaints in the National Cyber Reporting Platform (NCRP), out of which 315 FIRs were registered.

This increase in FIR registrations is attributed to the initiative of C-MITRA. A total of 13 individuals involved in 13 cases were arrested across India by the Zonal Cyber Cells and a total amount of Rs 10,65,003 was refunded to the victims.

Cyber Crime advised citizens to remain vigilant and not fall prey to fraudulent activities being carried out through various online platforms. The following advisories are issued for public awareness and safety: Fake Profiles of Senior Government Officials, Fake Investment Groups on Social Media, Malicious APK Files and Phishing Links, Digital Arrest and Impersonation Scams, and Immediate Reporting Can Save Your Money.

If you fall victim to any such cyber fraud, immediate reporting can help in freezing and recovering part or your entire lost amount. Helpline: 1930 and online Reporting www.cybercrime.gov.in.