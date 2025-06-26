Hyd’bad football fraternity pays tribute to legends Afzal, Syed Mahboob Ali

Hyderabad: A solemn yet inspiring condolence meeting was held at Nizam Club on Tuesday evening to honour the memory of Hyderabad’s football stalwarts D.M.K. Afzal and Syed Mahboob Ali. Organized by Laiq Ali, the gathering brought together veteran footballers, sports enthusiasts, and former teammates to pay tribute to the enduring legacy of the two icons who once brought immense pride to Indian football.

Reflecting on their contributions, former Indian football captain Victor Amalraj said, “These were the true heroes of Indian football. The dedication, spirit, and the joy they brought to countless fans remain unforgettable. Their memories continue to inspire us even today.”

G.P. Palguna, Secretary of the Telangana Football Association, acknowledged the legacy of both D.M.K. Afzal and Syed Mahboob Ali. “We have sought the Chief Minister’s assistance to support former footballers, but that alone is not enough,” he said. He added that the association is working to raise funds to support senior players who brought glory to the country but now face financial and medical challenges.

Dost Mohammed Khan Afzal, fondly known as D.M.K. Afzal, was a member of India’s gold medal-winning team at the 1962 Asian Games. Renowned for his discipline and deep passion for the game, his international achievements reflected a lifetime of commitment to football.

Syed Mahmoob Ali, celebrated for his graceful playing style, represented Hyderabad State and later played for the prestigious Mohammedan Sporting Club in Kolkata. “He was a gifted player who embodied sportsmanship and humility throughout his career. He was respected not just by teammates but also by his opponents and fans,” Amalraj said.

The gathering also became a forum to reflect on the decline of football in Hyderabad. Veterans voiced concern that a city which once produced six to seven players for the national team now has no representation at all. In response, a proposal was made to form a committee to work toward restoring Hyderabad football to its former glory.

One former player suggested organizing annual five-day football tournaments named after legendary footballers from the city. “It would be a tribute to their contributions and a way to rekindle interest in football among the younger generation,” he said.

Muzaffar Ali, Corporator of Shah Ali Banda and son of the late footballer Syed Mahmoob Ali, remembered his father as a man of integrity and commitment. “Despite the respect he commanded, he never sought favours or made recommendations. His love for the sport spoke through his actions,” he said.

The event saw the participation of several former players, coaches, sports administrators, and football lovers, all of whom pledged to carry forward the legacy of Hyderabad’s golden era in football.

Among those present were G.P. Vijayakumar (IRS, Central Excise, Retd.), Habeeb Khan (Mohammedan Sporting), Noor (Railways), Ilyas, Ghouse (DRDL), Kumar (SBH), Chandrashekhar (RTC), Ilyas (SBI), Syed Hasan Raza (Qatar), Venkat Reddy, Syed H. Abedi, M.Z. Khan (Central Excise), Peer Basha, Iather Baba, Arif (SBI), Acharjee, and Syed Ahmed Ziauddin.

–Syed Khaled Shahbaaz