Hyd’bad Pickleball Championship 2025 sets new benchmark for sport in South India
Hyderabad: The city witnessed an electrifying celebration of sport and community as the Hyderabad Pickleball Championship 2025 (HPC 2025) unfolded at CrossCourt Sports Club, Kokapet, bringing together over 220 players and 100+ spectators for a high-stakes, high-energy tournament that marked a major milestone in South India’s growing pickleball movement.
Winners in each category include: Sameer & Nikhil in Men’s Doubles and Rashein Samuel in Men’s Singles. Rithika & Joshika from Women’s Doubles and Rithika from Women’s Singles. Rithika and Anish in Mixed Doubles along with Tshering and Avilay in 35+ Men’s Doubles.
“This was more than just a tournament,” said Aparna Rao, Co-founder & CEO of Pickl’Out, the organiser. “It was a celebration of the growing community, the competitiveness of the sport, and the spirit players bring to court.”