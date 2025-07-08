Hyd’bad police launch ‘Safety Club’ in schools for student empowerment

Hyderabad: With an aim to create a student-led culture of awareness, resilience, and responsibility in schools/colleges, Hyderabad City Police, in collaboration with the educational institutions, and civil society partners, officially launched the ‘Safety Club’ initiative - focusing on Physical Safety, Cyber Safety, Substance Abuse Prevention, and Mental Health & Emotional Well-being.

The initiative was launched under ‘Empowering Students, Enhancing Safety, Enabling a Better Tomorrow’ on Monday at AV College. Students from AV College, St Theresa and Bharat Scouts and Guides attended the session. The Principal of AV College, Rajalingam, said “I am proud to host and lead the Safety Club from the college which has the Telangana CM Revanth Reddy as its alumni,” said the Principal.

On this occasion, Hyderabad District Collector Harichandana commended the proactive initiative and emphasized the shared responsibility of educators, families, and administrators in nurturing safe learning environments. “This program goes beyond awareness. It encourages student voice, strengthens civic sense, and helps build a generation that is alert and accountable. Such models must be scaled across all schools/colleges,” the Collector noted.

She stated that as more and more schools and colleges set up these safety clubs, they will become the wheels of change and make Telangana a Safe State.

Shilpavalli, DCP Central Zone stated that the Safety Club represents the focus on proactive, preventive community engagement by Hyderabad City Police under the leadership of Commissioner CV Anand. “This program is not about policing young people – it’s about empowering them. It’s about creating an environment where students feel safe, supported, and strong – physically, emotionally, and digitally. This Club gives them the tools to respond, report, and resist. Our role is not just to protect, but to prepare,” she said.

She added that safety clubs inculcate a safety culture in the young minds, and it will help in continuing the status of Hyderabad as safest city and also in making Telangana a drug free state.

The Safety Club will operate under the guidance of the school Principal as Chairperson, a teacher (Balamitra) as Convener, a parent volunteer as Safety Guide, and student volunteers as Safety Advocates. Each club will be structured around four verticals and will organize monthly reviews, student feedback loops, and quarterly safety walks.

The activities include – Cyber smart campaigns, drug-free campus drives, mental health week programs, safety skills workshops, peer ambassador programs, parent cafés & digital detox toolkits and legal awareness & rights sessions.