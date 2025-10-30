Hyd’bad reels under Montha wet spell as normal life goes for a toss

Hyderabad: With incessant rains, in view of Cyclone ‘Montha’, normal life was disrupted in the City on Wednesday. Some parts of the City were lashed with occasional heavy rains while some others had sustained drizzles. The downpour also led to severe traffic congestion across major routes, leaving commuters stranded on roads.

The citizens woke up to overcast skies, cold gusts, and intermittent spells of rain, which continued throughout the day. East and North Hyderabad witnessed non-stop downpour, while other parts experienced moderate rainfall.

On Wednesday, the rains started in the early hours, resulting in students and office-goers reaching schools, colleges, and offices with inordinate delays. People were stranded for hours, and traffic jams were witnessed between 8 AM to 11 AM in key major areas, including the IT Corridor.

Following continuous rains, the markets too wore a deserted look with people remaining indoors. Markets like Charminar, Pathergatti, Madina, Begum Bazar, Koti, Sultan Bazar, Secunderabad, and Musheerabad reported 'zero footfall', according to businessmen.

Meanwhile, to prevent morning rush-hour gridlocks, the Business Resilience Command and Control (BRCC) under the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) urged IT companies to allow staggered logins and flexible travel timing. The areas like Gachibowli – Biodiversity Junction – Khajaguda – Shilpa flyover – Meenakshi Junction – Nanakramguda Rotary – Miyapur – Hitech City – Raidurgam – Shaikpet witnessed traffic snarls. Khairtabad – Somajiguda – Punjagutta – Ameerpet – Begumpet – Secunderabad – Kukatpally were also packed.

In the central part of the City, waterlogging and traffic snarls were observed at M J Market, Nampally, Lakdikapul, and Mehdipatnam areas.

Vehicle breakdowns on rain-hit stretches added to delays of up to an hour for those heading near the new city areas.

Localities such as Kukatpally, Miyapur, L B Nagar, Dilsukhnagar, and Uppal reported steady rainfall throughout the night and continued. Other areas like Bowenpally, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Punjagutta, Filmnagar, Gachibowli, and Borabanda areas were also severely affected. Water stagnation was witnessed at several places in Chandrayangutta, Falaknuma, Mallepally, Shalibanda, Talabkatta, Rein Bazaar, Uppuguda, and Nampally areas.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, MCH colony, Musheerabad, recorded rainfall with 43.5 mm, followed by Cantonment area, Begumpet, which recorded 40.3 mm, Boudha Nagar Com hall, Secunderabad, 39.8 mm, OU registrar office, Musheerabad, 39.3 mm, Mettuguda Secunderabad (38.5 mm), Edi Bazar Chandrayangutta (38.3 mm), and Alkapuri Comm Hall, Saroornagar, which recorded 38 mm respectively.

The GHMC teams, along with the local public representatives, took up measures in different low-lying areas to prevent flooding. The police were also monitoring the flow in River Musi and had set up barricades on all the bridges across the Musi.

The HMWSSB authorities were on high alert, monitoring the situation closely to ensure the safety of residents in the surrounding areas. The Water Board had already issued flood warnings and advisories.

Following the release of water from the Himayat Sagar reservoir, the Outer Ring Road (ORR) service near Exit/Entry 17 has been significantly damaged and has led to disruption of traffic flow.

The service road along the Himayatsagar reservoir in Rajendranagar remains closed due to previous flood damage, and the Manchirevula village road has also been shut because of high water flow in the Musi River.

The Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed GHMC, HYDRAA, SDRF, and Fire Department to respond swiftly to distress calls. Medical camps and emergency health supplies have been kept ready in the affected areas.