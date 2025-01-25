Hyd’bad RPO celebrates 75 years of Indian Republic in a unique way

Hyderabad: As the nation commemorates 75 years of the adoption of the Indian Constitution, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) regional offices in Hyderabad – Regional Passport Office and MEA Branch Secretariat organised an exhibition on Art & Calligraphy in the Constitution.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Friday.

Notably, January 24 also marks the historic day in 1950 when the original handwritten Constitution of India was signed by 284 members of the Constituent Assembly. The Constitution of India is not only a foundational legal document but also a masterpiece of art that has stood the test of time. The intricate art in the Constitution reflects India’s rich and multi-layered history, paying tribute to its socio-cultural, mythological, spiritual, regional, and physical diversity. It serves as a testament to India’s unique “Unity in Diversity”, acknowledging its ancient heritage while charting a vision for the future.

It may be noted that the Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad, earlier had launched a special edition envelope, inspired by the legacy and design of the Indian Constitution. This exclusive envelope is being used for passport dispatches as a tribute to the enduring significance of the Constitution. J Snehaja, Head of MEA Branch Secretariat and Regional Passport Officer, Hyderabad, accompanied the Governor during the exhibition's visit.

The event was also graced by former Indian Ambassadors (retired) and Shruti Patil, Additional Director General, PIB & CBC. The exhibition will remain on display throughout the year at the RPO Hyderabad office as part of the year-long celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution.