Hyd’bad’s twin reservoirs maintain steady water levels

Hyderabad: As Independence Day evening settled over the city, Hyderabad’s twin lifelines, Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar, continued to record healthy water levels, with authorities keeping a close watch on inflows and releases. At Osman Sagar, the water level rose slightly to 1,786.25 feet (3.061 TMC) against its Full Tank Level (FTL) of 1,790.00 feet (3.900 TMC).

Inflows are steady at 500 cusecs, and no gates have been opened, allowing the reservoir to hold its capacity for the coming days.Meanwhile, Himayat Sagar stood at 1,761.75 feet (2.562 TMC) compared to its FTL of 1,763.50 feet (2.970 TMC).

With inflows of 1,800 cusecs, officials have opted for a controlled release of 1,972 cusecs by keeping two gates open at three feet each. Water Board engineers are conducting periodic checks to ensure downstream safety while also preparing for any further rainfall in the catchment areas.

Residents in low-lying zones near the Musi River have been advised to stay alert, although current discharge levels remain under control. The reservoirs, which

have seen a consistent rise over the past few days, are expected to maintain near-capacity levels as the monsoon showers continue in the region.