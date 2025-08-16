Live
- One charred to death, three feared dead in fire at Bengaluru market
- Shivakumar calls for five vows on 79th Independence Day
- Plastic ban enforced in Muzrai temples; fines imposed
- Denzel Washington talks about cancel culture, says ‘Who cares?’
- Denying admission by private unaided school not violation of Article 21: HC
- GST reforms as ‘Diwali gift’ major step towards improving tax efficiency
- From Gabbar’s lair to Basanti’s village: Ramanagara celebrates 50 years of ‘Sholay’
- Construction Workers’ Federation to stage protest
- Anupam thanks President Draupadi Murmu for inviting him to Rashtrapati Bhavan: Honoured, blessed
- ED seizes over Rs 4 crore assets in BBMP TDR scam
Hyd’bad’s twin reservoirs maintain steady water levels
Hyderabad: As Independence Day evening settled over the city, Hyderabad’s twin lifelines, Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar, continued to record healthy...
Hyderabad: As Independence Day evening settled over the city, Hyderabad’s twin lifelines, Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar, continued to record healthy water levels, with authorities keeping a close watch on inflows and releases. At Osman Sagar, the water level rose slightly to 1,786.25 feet (3.061 TMC) against its Full Tank Level (FTL) of 1,790.00 feet (3.900 TMC).
Inflows are steady at 500 cusecs, and no gates have been opened, allowing the reservoir to hold its capacity for the coming days.Meanwhile, Himayat Sagar stood at 1,761.75 feet (2.562 TMC) compared to its FTL of 1,763.50 feet (2.970 TMC).
With inflows of 1,800 cusecs, officials have opted for a controlled release of 1,972 cusecs by keeping two gates open at three feet each. Water Board engineers are conducting periodic checks to ensure downstream safety while also preparing for any further rainfall in the catchment areas.
Residents in low-lying zones near the Musi River have been advised to stay alert, although current discharge levels remain under control. The reservoirs, which
have seen a consistent rise over the past few days, are expected to maintain near-capacity levels as the monsoon showers continue in the region.