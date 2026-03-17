Hyderabad ₹1 Crore Kukatpally Robbery: Chilli Powder Attack Stuns City

In a sensational crime in Hyderabad, Kukatpally , assailants used chilli powder to blind the victims and escaped with ₹1 crore.The incident happened when two men carrying cash were attacked by four men on bikes.The attackers threw chilli powder into their eyes, and instantly, fled away with money. This act has now become one of the most widely-talked stories in Hyderabad , drawing citywide attention.

This strange method of attack is proving that criminals are now adopting unconventional tactics to carry out crimes.Residents are left shocked ,and alarmed due to this incident and raising questions about public safety in busy areas like Kukatpally.

Police authorities have initiated a robbery investigation, and formed a special team of four to track down the robbers. As per the reports, officials are suspecting that the stolen cash may be linked to hawala transactions. This is adding another layer of curiosity to the case.Officials are analyzing the CCTV footage to trace the gang’s movements and surveillance has been tightened across the locality.

This ₹1 crore robbery has not only exposed weak urban security but also sparked debates over the risks of carrying large sums of cash.This crime is a wake-up call for the residents ,showing the need for stronger policing and preventive measures.

In short, the Kukatpally robbery case is not just another headline but also a reminder of how easily everyday life can be disrupted by crime. It emphasizes that only trustworthy and quick investigation can only rebuild people’s confidence in Hyderabad’s safety.