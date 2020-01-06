Hyderabad: 10 years on, Yousufguda roads lie in very bad state

Yousufguda: Damaged roads in Yousufguda division remain neglected for the past seven years and overflowing drainage issue has been pestering the locals for over 10 years remained unsolved.



Damaged roads and drain overflow complaints are reported mostly from Side Three and Rahamanth Nagar areas in the division. Eight streets in Rahamath Nagar, two streets in GTS Colony, three streets in AS Rao Nagar, two streets in KK Towers, five streets in Subash Chandra Bose Nagar need immediate attention as the sewage pipelines laid in these streets are decades-old and most of them are broken and choking. Internal roads of these areas are also completely damaged, commuters' travails fail to be heard by officials, even after umpteen pleas.

"Sewage lines in the slum areas behind jubilee hills are old and need to be replaced immediately. Initially, replacement of 4-6 pipelines in the area will be done as soon as possible. Estimation and project plan for the pipelines are presented to higher officials. Once the budget is allotted for the projects in this division, works shall be completed in three months," assured Srinivas, Executive Engineer, HMWSSB.

"Proposal of road extensions and new roads is already on the table. In the last five months several internal roads and 8-12 one way roads were laid in the division. A long stretch of 5 Kilometers from GTS Colony to Indira Nagar is laid properly and the potholes are identified and resolved, several roads need to be laid and will resolve the issue," said Krishna, Executive Engineer, GHMC.

"We are tired of complaining again and again over the same issues for several years. None of the corporators has come to our rescue," deplore the residents of division.

"Roads are very congested already; moreover these congested roads which were laid in the regime of Chandra Babu are completely damaged. We presented around 8 representations to the leaders and officials concerned in the past 3 three years, but no action has been taken so far," said Pradeep, a resident of Subash Chandra Bose Nagar.

"Drainage pipelines from Rahamath Nagar to Boarabanda need to be replaced, KCR is presenting 24/7 electricity, but we are unable to get rid of the 24/7 drainage overflow since 7 years, the bad smell emitting from the drain is worrying us and causing infections very frequently," says Venkat Chary, who lives in Rahamath Nagar.