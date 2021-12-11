Hyderabad: 100 security guards posted at HMWS&SB reservoirs

Hyderabad: Tightening the security at various reservoirs in the city, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) on Friday recruited 100 new security personnel to keep a constant watch. They will be on duty for 24 hours at the reservoirs in the city.

The new guards will be working in coordination with the vigilance wing of the board as well as the local police. They were briefed by senior officials at the Khairatabad office during the day.

Speaking at the meeting, Dr M Satyanarayana, ED said, "The general public have the option of calling authorities during office hours to sort out any issues that may arise."

Officials directed the guards to be constantly vigilant against any unethical activities taking place on the premises of the reservoirs. They asked them to immediately inform the Vigilance department and the local police if any problem occurred; to maintain logbooks and strictly note details of the staff entering the premises.

The security personnel conducted a march past at the board office and joined duty at the respective reservoirs.

Directors of Operations Ajmeera Krishna, Swamy, Chief Vigilance Officer M Ravi Chandran Reddy, CGM Vijayarao and representatives of Agile Security attended the meeting.