Hyderabad: 109 MW contestants arrive in city

Hyderabad: The city of Hyderabad is witnessing a global gathering like never before as it hosts the prestigious 72nd Miss World Festival 2025 and so far, 109 contestants from across the world have arrived to participate in this internationally celebrated event, with more expected to join in the coming days.

Each delegate brings a unique cultural identity and a purpose driven mission, in line with the Miss World theme Beauty with a Purpose. Contestants represent countries and territories from every continent, including major pageant nations such as India, USA, Venezuela, and South Africa, as well as culturally rich regions like Guadeloupe, Gibraltar, Martinique, and Curaçao.

India’s Nandini Gupta, representing the host country, is joined by noteworthy participants such as Athenna Crosby (US), a media personality and actress, Emma Morrison (Canada), an Indigenous advocate and crafts artist, and Valeria Caññavo (Venezuela), from a nation with a celebrated pageant legacy. Over the coming weeks, the contestants will explore Telangana’s heritage, artistry, and innovation through curated events, cultural showcases, and purpose led presentations culminating in the Miss World Grand Finale on May 31 at HITEX, Hyderabad. Hosting consecutive editions of Miss World is a first in the pageant’s history, a proud and defining moment for both India and Telangana, as they welcome the world to experience the essence of tradition, transformation, and hospitality.