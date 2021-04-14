Hyderabad: 16K staff of GHMC takes Covid-19 vaccine

Adarsh Nagar: With the Covid-19 vaccination made mandatory for the officials, staff, and every worker of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), as many as 16,000 workers of the corporation have taken the shot till Tuesday.

The corporation has started the Covid-19 vaccination programme in all five zones and circles for all the front-line workers.

Irrespective of the age group, the instructions were given by the GHMC Commissioner, DS Lokesh Kumar to all the Zonal commissioners to see to it that 100 per cent of the GHMC staff from the sanitation worker to the higher official gets a shot by April 15.

With the instructions from the Commissioner, the vaccination programme is taking place rapidly at the nearest Urban Health Centers, hospitals in respective zones.

According to GHMC officials, as many as 16,000 staff members of the corporation at different levels took the vaccination as on date 12 April.

More workers to complete taking the vaccine by April 15. Due to a spike in Covid-19 cases in the city, the civic body staff is coming forward to take the vaccine.

Even officials of GHMC spreading awareness on taking a shot is safe and can be taken without any suspicions.

However, there is a staff of 30,000 members working in GHMC and till now only 16,000 of its staff had taken the vaccine and only one day left for the deadline give by the commissioner as he had set by 15 April the last day for the vaccine. Still, 14,000 members are yet to take the vaccine.