Hyderabad: 18 flights from city cancelled

Hyderabad: As many as 18 north India-bound flights were cancelled from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad following Operation Sindoor by the Indian armed forces. The to and fro flights to cities like Amritsar, Jaipur, Srinagar, Jammu, Ahmedabad were cancelled on Wednesday.

An important travel advisory was issued for the travellers after Operation Sindoor by the Indian armed forces. The RGIA authorities in an advisory said, “Kindly note, due to changing airspace conditions, some flights have been impacted at RGI Airport. Passengers are advised to check their respective airlines for flight schedules. Security checks may take longer than expected. Request your cooperation.”

According to RGIA officials, Indigo has cancelled 16 flights including eight arrivals and eight departures. Similarly, the Air India Express has also cancelled two flights including one arrival and one departure. Most of the services hit were to Chandigarh, Amritsar and also at Srinagar, Jammu, where seven flights were cancelled including three four arrivals and four departures as the airports were closed in these areas.

According to an Indigo official, the flight services have been suspended till 05.39 hours of May 10, 2025, in the wake of government notification on airspace restrictions. The Air India authorities have also said that the to and fro flights from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh and Amritsar were suspended till May 10. The international flights which were enroute to Amritsar were diverted to Delhi airport.

The Indigo Airlines has said, “We are closely monitoring the situation, and further schedule adjustments across other sectors may follow. Rest assured, we will keep you informed of any developments. Customers are sincerely advised to check their flight status before leaving for the airport. We understand these are sensitive times, and as always, we are here to support you. Thank you for your continued patience and cooperation.”

The cancelled flights include eight flights on Hyderabad-Chandigarh sector, Hyderabad and Jammu (2), Amritsar (2), one each from Jodhpur, Srinagar, Rajkot, Amritsar and Ahmedabad.