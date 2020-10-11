Hyderabad: 18-year-old immolates self after being scolded by mother

An 18-year-old youngster set himself ablaze after his mother chided for neglecting studies. The deceased was identified as Santosh Kumar, a resident of Nallagandla under Chandanagar police station limits in Hyderabad.

Getting into details, Santosh's mother chided him to concentrate on his studies following which he left the home on Friday. Santosh's father Radhakrishna searched for him at all the places but could not find him. He later approached the police who traced Santosh location by tracking the latter's mobile number.

The parents along with the police went to the place at Nallagandla and found the charred remains of Santosh. Santosh is said to have doused himself with petrol and set himself on fire.

The police registered a case and sent the body to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy. An investigation is underway.