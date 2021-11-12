Hyderabad: 2-arm central lighting to illuminate Yerra Kunta-Jalpally Gate stretch

Hyderabad: In order to give a facelift to the busy Srisailam highway road, the Jalpally municipal authorities have come up with a proposal to install two-arm central lighting from Yerra Kunta to Jalpally Gate and if everything goes well, the works will be completed in next three months.

It is learnt that the proposal got Council's approval recently for which a fund of Rs 50 lakh under the Building Permission Grant has been allocated. However, the proposal is awaiting technical nod that might take at least a month's time.

"The entire 3km stretch from Yerra Kunta to Jalpally Gate will be illuminated with two-arm central lighting. For the works to begin, demolition of all encroachments on the stretch and the cleaning of nala on both sides of the road have been taken up," informed Kranti Kumar, Manager, Jalpally Municipality.

"The proposal will take at least a month's time to get the technical nod," he said, adding that works would be completed in three months and the road would be illuminated in February next year. He further added that the cleaning of the nala has been going for the last three days and it would take a few more days to complete the task before making the stretch free to ground the project.