Hyderabad: 200 ICU beds, 120 new ventilators at NIMS soon

Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday inaugurated medical equipment worth Rs 12 crore at the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) and directed the department officials to make ready 200 ICU beds and 120 new ventilators in 45 days at the State-run facility.

He also conducted a review meeting with the heads of all departments of the hospital besides interacting with patients availing treatment. "With Rs 12 crore, various medical equipment has been made available to the public. The facilities include a medical genetic laboratory, a lab for modifying inherited genetic defects and also a multi-disciplinary research unit at NIMS," he said.

The Minister also informed that another 200 ICU beds would be added to the existing ones by January 15. "The ventilators were hard to find in the past. Currently, there are only 89 ventilators, soon 120 new ventilators will be provided," he said.