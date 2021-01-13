Hyderabad: 20000 litres free water promise fulfilled

Rahmath Nagar : Hyderabad has become the second city after Delhi to provide free drinking water supply scheme for the people. "we have created a history and it's a big day for Hyderabad," said a proud MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao while launching the free drinking water supply scheme here on Tuesday.

Under this scheme, the residential connections in Hyderabad will be provided with free drinking water supply up to 20000 litres. The scheme is expected to benefit nine lakh families, who use less than 20,000 litres of water every month.

"It's a big day for Hyderabad which witnessed drinking water scarcity and people protesting with empty pots. At a time when other metro cities such as Chennai are suffering from the scarcity of drinking water, it is due to the farsightedness of the CM that Hyderabad is not facing such problems," said KTR and remarked Sankranti has come two days in advance for people in Hyderabad.

As a part of the Free Drinking Water scheme, Minister KTR handed over Zero Bills to the beneficiaries of Rahmath Nagar at their doorstep today.

Even though it started on Tuesday, the free scheme will come into effect from the December bill issued in January.

However, those who consume over 20,000 litres of water will have to pay black bills to that extent. In order for consumers to get this free drinking water facility,people have to set up meters properly to their respective connections. However, those living in slums do not need to install any meters and the scheme is applicable for domestic users only.

Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Mahmood Ali, CH Malla Reddy, MP Dr Ranjith Reddy, MLAs Maganti Gopinath, Danam Nagender, KP Vivekananda, Muta Gopal, MLC Yegge Mallesham, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan & Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, HMWS MD Dana Kishore participated.