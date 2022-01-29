Hyderabad: 20k litre free water scheme in SCB within a week

Hyderabad: The long pending issue of free water scheme seems to see the day of light, as the State government has given a nod for implementing free 20,000 litre water scheme on Friday. It may be launched within a week in the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB).



Maheshwar Reddy, SCB ex vice-president said," It was a long pending issue. On Friday we meet Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and submitted a written representation on implementation of the scheme.

KCR asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to go ahead with the implementation of the scheme. Within one week it will be declared officially. With this scheme water crises will be resolved and this initiative will be benefiting the residents."