  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: 20k litre free water scheme in SCB within a week

20k litre free water scheme in SCB within a week
x

20k litre free water scheme in SCB within a week

Highlights

The long pending issue of free water scheme seems to see the day of light, as the State government has given a nod for implementing free 20,000 litre water scheme on Friday

Hyderabad: The long pending issue of free water scheme seems to see the day of light, as the State government has given a nod for implementing free 20,000 litre water scheme on Friday. It may be launched within a week in the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB).

Maheshwar Reddy, SCB ex vice-president said," It was a long pending issue. On Friday we meet Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and submitted a written representation on implementation of the scheme.

KCR asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to go ahead with the implementation of the scheme. Within one week it will be declared officially. With this scheme water crises will be resolved and this initiative will be benefiting the residents."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X