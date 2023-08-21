Hyderabad: 26 Paidal Kawad Yatra held in city

Hyderabad: BhagyanagarKawadSeva Sangh on Sunday organised the 26th Paidal Kawad Yatra which started from Hari Bhawan, Charkaman in the morning and reached the 400 year oldShivalay Mandir at Alwal. Large number of devotees participated in the yatra.

The procession passed through different parts of the city including Begum Bazar, Koti and Bogulkunta to make a halt at CVR Garden, Old Alwal. It was organised under the BhagyanagarKawadSeva Sangh Hyderabad and Secunderabad President Mangiram Tayal.

Kanvar Yatra or Kawad Yatra is a pilgrimage dedicated to Lord Shiva to Hindu pilgrimage places of Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri Uttarakhand to fetch holy waters of Ganga River, Ganga Jal, which is later offered at the local Shiva temples.