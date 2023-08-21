  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: 26 Paidal Kawad Yatra held in city

Hyderabad: 26 Paidal Kawad Yatra held in city
x
Highlights

Bhagyanagar Kawad eva Sangh on Sunday organised the 26th PaidalKawad Yatra which started from Hari Bhawan, Charkaman in the morning and reached the 400 year oldShivalay Mandir at Alwal. Large number of devotees participated in the yatra.

Hyderabad: BhagyanagarKawadSeva Sangh on Sunday organised the 26th Paidal Kawad Yatra which started from Hari Bhawan, Charkaman in the morning and reached the 400 year oldShivalay Mandir at Alwal. Large number of devotees participated in the yatra.

The procession passed through different parts of the city including Begum Bazar, Koti and Bogulkunta to make a halt at CVR Garden, Old Alwal. It was organised under the BhagyanagarKawadSeva Sangh Hyderabad and Secunderabad President Mangiram Tayal.

Kanvar Yatra or Kawad Yatra is a pilgrimage dedicated to Lord Shiva to Hindu pilgrimage places of Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri Uttarakhand to fetch holy waters of Ganga River, Ganga Jal, which is later offered at the local Shiva temples.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X