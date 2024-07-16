Hyderabad: 29-year-old woman gang-raped by Uber driver

Hyderabad: In a horrific incident, a 29-year-old woman was gang-raped by two unidentified men with the help of an auto-rickshaw driver on Friday night in Alwal. The woman from Yapral had gone to Alwal police station on July 12 to file a complaint against her husband. She reached the station by auto, which she booked through Uber.

After lodging her complaint, the auto driver, who had waited near the station, approached her and offered assistance. He took a detour, stopping near a wine shop, where he picked up two men who were drinking. They forced the woman to consume alcohol as well.

The auto driver drove to a deserted area in Venkat Rao Lane in Alwal. There, the men threatened her and moved her into a car. After the auto driver left, the duo raped her in the vehicle.

At around 2:45 am on Saturday, she managed to escape and reached Ganesh temple, where she sought help from locals. She called the police using Dial 100; the Bollaram police responded, taking her to the station.A zero FIR was registered; the case was transferred to Alwal police station. The Alwal police initiated an investigation; resulting in the arrest of the auto driver, identified as Shankar. The two men are still at large.