Hyderabad: 2BHK colony inauguration at Banda Maisamma Nagar tomorrow

310 houses to be handed over to beneficiaries

Hyderabad: As many as 310 double-bedroom houses are ready for inauguration; the State government is gearing up to provide 2BHK houses built at a cost of Rs 2,635 lakh at Banda Maisamma Nagar in Secunderabad to beneficiaries.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has set a target of constructing one lakh 2 BHK houses at 111 locations; so far it completed over 70,000. Roads & Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy and Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav will inaugurate the houses at Banda Maisamma Nagar on Sunday. They have been constructed in five blocks; a total of 310 houses; each house is 560 sft.

The colony has CC road, sewage lines, electricity poles and plantation. For drinking water, a sump for 100 KL capacity has been built; streetlights have been installed, 11 elevators, and 16 shopping shutters are in place so that residents need not go out for other items.

