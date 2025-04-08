Hyderabad: 3 injured in lift malfunction

Hyderabad: A lift malfunction at a residential apartment in Asif Nagar led to a serious accident injuring three people. The incident occurred on Sunday night at Naco Shams Residency.

According to residents, six people, including three children, entered the lift on the fifth floor. As the lift descended to the ground floor, it suddenly crashed and landed at high speed.

Upon hearing the loud noise, building occupants rushed to the scene and rescued all six people trapped inside. Three injured victims suffered with severe injuries were shifted to hospital for treatment and children remained unharmed.

AIMIM Nampally MLA Majid Hussain visited the building after being notified of the incident. Asif Nagar police launched the investigation and determined the cause of the failure. The accident highlights ongoing concerns about building safety standards.

Earlier in March, a four-and-a-half-year-old boy lost his life after getting stuck in the lift of an apartment in Santosh Nagar Colony, Mehdipatnam.

Surender was the son of a security guard working at the apartment. While playing, he tried to sneak into the lift compartment with collapsible doors and got stuck between the doors. He was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.