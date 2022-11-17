Hyderabad: 30-day Manovignan Yatra kick-starts

Hyderabad: With an aim to create awareness on mental health, technology and youth empowerment to the masses a 30-day Manovignan Yatra is being organised in 30 districts in the two Telugu States by the Supar Foundation.

The Yatra was flagged off by the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) chief innovation officer Shanta Thoutam and T-Hub CEO M Srinivas Rao here on Wednesday. Speaking at the occasion, Shanta Thoutam said that their innovators would go and discuss. "There is a need to encourage the culture of innovation right from grade VI onwards because innovation is the key for continuous learning. and in the yatra all the ecosystem is coming together and we can expect a good outcome," said Shanta Thoutam.

The 30-day yatra would be covering 13 districts in Telangana and 17 districts in Andhra Pradesh. The team taking up yatra are psychologist and career counsellor Sudheer Sandra, Editpoint India chairman Ramesh Eppalapalli and Digital Connect CEO Nikeelu Gunda. The team would be visiting district headquarters holding sessions with the students in schools and colleges during morning and afternoon sessions and with common people during evening session.

Sudheer Sandra said that many people have died during Covid and only because of the Corona but also because of tension, anxiety. They had no idea how to handle this pressure. "For accidents, there is physical first aid but in the case of tension and anxiety, there is a need for special techniques," said Sudheer. He said that the team led by Nikeelu Gunda would be creating awareness about digital technology. In this digital era where use of social media is vibrant, there is a need for being cautious. There is a need to create awareness on the cyber frauds and what precautions need to be taken up for the safety will be taught to the people. Similarly, Ramesh Eppalapalli would be teaching people on how to earn using the internet.

The team has printed a booklet with a vast variety of subjects including stress management, online money making ideas etc with QR codes where the students can scan and know more about the opportunities. These booklets would be given to the students. The yatra would end on December 16 after covering 30 districts and 6,000 kms.