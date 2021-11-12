Hyderabad: 4 University of Hyderabad scholars selected for student exchange programme

Hyderabad: University of Hyderabad (UoH) research scholars Sushmita Pareek, Kavaysree R, Isha Mishra and Faseeh Ahmad EK have been selected for the Erasmus+ Student Exchange programme at Freie University, Berlin. The Erasmus+, the most successful trans-European exchange programme, awards its grants based on excellence to eligible candidates, following a meticulous selection procedure.

Pareek is a scholar in translation studies from the Centre for Applied Linguistics and Translation Studies. She is working with Prof J Prabhakar Rao and will be spending four months (April-July) in the summer semester of 2022 and will work at the Peter Szondi Institute of Comparative Literature.

Kavaysree is a scholar at the Centre for Women's Studies. She is working on "Gender and Caste: Community Mobilisations of the Ezhava community in the late 19th and early 20th-century Kerala" under the supervision of Prof K Suneetha Rani. She will be spending four months under the supervision of Prof Ulrike Schaper at the Department of History and Cultural Studies.

Mishra is a scholar at the School of Chemistry working under Prof M Sathiyendiran in the area of fac-Re/Mn(CO)3 core-based acyclic and discrete cyclic complexes. She will be spending four months under the supervision of Prof Ulrich Abram at the Department of Inorganic Chemistry.

Ahmad is a PhD research scholar at the Department of Communication. He is working under Dr E Sathya Prakash on "Visual Media Production and Visuality in Dakhani: A Study among Muslims of Hyderabad". He will be spending four months under the supervision of Prof. Matthias Grotkop at Cinepoetics- Centre for Advanced Film Studies.