Hyderabad: 40,000 saplings planted by Rachakonda police

Rachakonda:The Rachakonda police on Thursday planted 40,000 saplings under the 'Haritha Haram' programme in Miyawaki/Yadadri pattern in the police commissionerate land at Medipally.

Speaking at the event, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said, "He who plants a tree plants a hope and that the best time to plant a tree was 20 years back. The second time is today; it is a noble initiative by the Telangana government to take up the cause of increasing forest cover for the State. A total of one lakh saplings are to be planted in the commissionerate. We have planted 40,000 in the first phase. The remaining 60,000 will be planted in the second phase."

Home Minister Md Mahmood Ali, who was present, emphasised on the importance of increasing the forest cover in the State. He said, "Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao targeted to plant 230 crore saplings; 90 per cent have been planted under the 'Haritha Haram' programme."

Ali appreciated the efforts of the Rachakonda police to implement the programme of planting saplings in their commissionerate. Director-General of Police M Mahender Reddy said, "The Police department will stand first in nature conservation and development. Apart from maintaining law and order in the State, it is involved in many programmes with the help of citizens and government for the benefit of civil society."