Hyderabad: 43 sentenced to imprisonment for drunk driving

As many as 43 persons who were caught by the Cyberabad Traffic Police for driving in an intoxicated state were sentenced to jail here on Wednesday. The sentences ranged from one day to seven days along with a fine as well.

On Tuesday midnight, the traffic police caught 139 persons for driving under influence of alcohol during a regular check at various places across the commissionerate. All those who were caught during drunk driving were produced before the court and a total fine of Rs 7 lakh on them.

The police said that 70 persons were held from Shamshabad for drunk driving followed by 29 persons from Shadnagar, 21 persons from Kukatpally and 19 persons from Miyapur.

The driving licenses of all the persons who were caught in drunk driving were seized and sent to the Regional Transport Authority for license suspension.