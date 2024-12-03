Hyderabad: 4th Batch of Agniveers Passes Out at Artillery Centre – Major Milestone for Indian Army

Live
Over 2,600 Agniveers passed out at Artillery Centre, Hyderabad, joining the Regiment of Artillery after completing rigorous 31-week training.
Hyderabad, December 3, 2024: The passing out ceremony for the fourth set of Agniveers was held on Tuesday at the prestigious Artillery Centre in Hyderabad. More than 2,600 of the Agniveers, one of the biggest groups to train at any regimental centre in the Indian Army, completed their training satisfactorily and joined the Regiment of Artillery as gunners.
The Agniveers will now join their parent artillery regiments after 31 weeks of intense training. During the ceremony, which featured a large parade, military officials, civilian dignitaries, and their families paid tribute to the Agniveers' voyage.
Colonel Commandant of the Regiment of Artillery and General Officer Commanding, Jodhpur Sub Area, Major General Punit Mehta, reviewed the parade and said it signalled the start of a new era in Indian Army history. As they commit to serving the nation, he also underlined the Agniveers' crucial role in nation-building.
At the Makhan Singh Stadium, the Agniveers performed a dramatic military symphony after showcasing their combat ability with performances of Malkhamb, combat martial arts, and a torch relay. The talent, discipline, and resolve of the Agniveers were demonstrated in these exercises, and they are now ready to take on new challenges in the Regiment of Artillery.
A sad wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial marked the start of the event, during which dignitaries honoured the valiant troops who gave their lives in defence of the country. For the newly inducted Gunners, the Agniveers passing out ceremony at the Artillery Centre in Hyderabad was a major milestone and a proud moment for the Indian Army.