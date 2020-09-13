Hyderabad: 50 per cent of staff permitted to attend schools, colleges

Hyderabad: Teaching and non-teaching staff of the schools and colleges are allowed to work from home till September 21.



The new set of guidelines issued in line with the Centre's unlock 4, said, the online and distance learning continues to be allowed.

A maximum of 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff are permitted to attend the schools and colleges (at a time) for online teaching tele-counselling and related work.

However, this is applicable in case of the institutions located in the areas outside the containment zones.

The modified rules will come into effect from September 21.

The new rules apply to all the institutions regulated under the Board of Intermediate Education, Commissioners and Directorates of collegiate, technical school education departments.