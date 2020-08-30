Hyderabad: 50,798 persons tested corona positive in GHMC limits so far

As many as 50,798 cases have been reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits out of the total 1,23,090 confirmed cases in Telangana. On Sunday, GHMC reported 461 coronavirus positive cases out of the total 2,924 cases registered across Telangana.

The Telangana on Sunday registered 2,924 coronavirus positive cases and 10 deaths due to the virus. While the total number of positive cases reached 1,23,090, the total deaths touched 818.

At present, there are 90988 persons who recovered from the virus with the discharge of 1,638 people in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the active cases stood at 31,284.

The positive cases emerged from GHMC which recorded 461 cases followed by 213 from Rangareddy, 181 from Khammam, 172 from Karimnagar, 171 from Nalgonda, 153 from Mechal, 140 from Nizamabad, 118 from Suryapet, 102 from Warangal Urban, 97 from Siddipet, 92 from Jagtial, 91 from Mancherial, 88 from Bhadradri, 83 from Peddapalli, 80 from Mahabubabad, 64 from Yadadri, 58 from Mahabubnagar, 56 from Kamareddy, 55 from Sircilla, 51 from Nagarkurnool and remaining from other districts.