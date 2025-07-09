Live
Hyderabad: 6-yr-old girl abducted
Hyderabad: A six-year-old girl has been abducted from a toddy compound in the Shamshabad area. Although the incident occurred on 1 July, it was only reported to RGIA police on Monday night.
According to details, on 1 July, rag picker Lakshmamma (30), who was en route to her hometown Mahbubnagar, stopped at a Toddy compound along with her daughters Keerthana (6) and Archana (3). Within the compound, an unknown woman befriended the family before abducting Keerthana while her mother became drowsy.
RGIA police have examined CCTV footage which showed the suspect leaving with the girl. Officers are now tracking nearby cameras and potential escape routes to locate the woman who abducted the girl.
