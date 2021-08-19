Hyderabad: 7 new judges to Telangana high court

Telangana: The names of seven district judges have been cleared and elevated as the judges of the high court by the Supreme Court collegium.



The collegium headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) appointed seven judges as the judges of high court. The seven district judges include A Venkateshwar Reddy, Hyderabad city civil court chief judge C Sumalatha, P Madhavi Devi from income tax appellate tribunal and senior district judges P Sree Sudha, G Radha Rani, M Laxman and N Tukaramji.



The judges will soon become the judges of high court after a notification by the centre.



Later, the elevation of lawyers will be made i.e, a batch of lawyers will become judges soon as the high court has already sent a panel of lawyers to the Supreme Court for elevation. At present, the Telangana high court has 12 judges who are hearing scores of cases every day.

