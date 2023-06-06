Hyderabad: 78-year-old woman murdered in Hayathnagar, jewellery goes missing

Hyderabad: Panic triggered after an elderly woman was found dead at Thorrur of Hayathnagar in Hyderabad

The Hayathnagar police who reached the crime spot said that some unidentified persons had murdered an elderly woman and decamped with her jewellery in the early hours of Monday.

Police also informed the deceased identified as Sathamma (78), was sleeping alone when the assailants managed to enter her house and strangulated her to death before fleeing with her jewellery.

A case is registered, and investigation is underway.