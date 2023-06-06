Live
- Minister Audimulapu Suresh denies non-clearance of bills by ULBs
- Tirupati: ‘Slip road’ ends woes of Sivajyothi Nagar residents
- GRT Jewellers launches festival sale
- Sunny Leone brings vacation vibes to the ocean
- APSRTC bus overturns at Narsannapet in Srikakulam, 19 injured
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 6th June 2023
- Govinda Govinda town reverberates with Jai Sriram slogans
- One ticket unsold at every screening ‘Adipurush;’ makers clarifies the reason
- Gujarat Pollution Control Board and Marwadi University conclude hackathon on waste processing, Valsad team emerges winner
- WWDC 2023: Apple's new MacBook Air is the "world's thinnest."
Hyderabad: 78-year-old woman murdered in Hayathnagar, jewellery goes missing
Police suspects that it would be the work of a robbery gang and they would have killed in order to flee with jewelleries
Hyderabad: Panic triggered after an elderly woman was found dead at Thorrur of Hayathnagar in Hyderabad
The Hayathnagar police who reached the crime spot said that some unidentified persons had murdered an elderly woman and decamped with her jewellery in the early hours of Monday.
Police also informed the deceased identified as Sathamma (78), was sleeping alone when the assailants managed to enter her house and strangulated her to death before fleeing with her jewellery.
A case is registered, and investigation is underway.
