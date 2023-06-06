  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: 78-year-old woman murdered in Hayathnagar, jewellery goes missing

For representational purpose
x

For representational purpose


Highlights

Police suspects that it would be the work of a robbery gang and they would have killed in order to flee with jewelleries

Hyderabad: Panic triggered after an elderly woman was found dead at Thorrur of Hayathnagar in Hyderabad

The Hayathnagar police who reached the crime spot said that some unidentified persons had murdered an elderly woman and decamped with her jewellery in the early hours of Monday.

Police also informed the deceased identified as Sathamma (78), was sleeping alone when the assailants managed to enter her house and strangulated her to death before fleeing with her jewellery.

A case is registered, and investigation is underway.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X