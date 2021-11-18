Hyderabad: 8 gold medals presented at convocation of Women's College

Hyderabad: The Osmania University College for Women, Koti, conducted its XVI convocation on Wednesday. Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy delivered the convocation address. Karnataka cadre IAS officer

Hepshiba, an alumnus of the college, was one of the chief guests for the programme. The minister exhorted parents to give top priority to education of the girl child. She promised to represent to the CM to make the college a women's university and also for a hostel building to accommodate more students.

As many as 1,006 students appeared for the exams, including 12 foreigners. Of them 962 passed (overall pass percentage 95.63). The course wise percentage is: BA 95.94; BCom 95.86; BSc 95.39. Eight gold medals were bagged by students from different courses.

The Vice-Chancellor Dandeboina Ravinder requested the minister to make the college a women's university. College principal Prof Vijjulatha promised all efforts to make it one of the premier women's institutions in the State. Prof Limbadri, chairman, Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Controller of Examinations, OU, Prof B Srinagesh, vice-principal of the college Dr Kavitha, Controller of Examinations of college Dr Shailaja and staff were present.