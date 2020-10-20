Hyderabad: 90 test Coronavirus positive at flood relief camps

Coronavirus in Hyderabad: The Telangana health department is taking no chances during Corona pandemic with floods and heavy rains lashing Hyderabad and various districts of Telangana for the past one week. It is conducting corona tests in symptomatic people shifted to flood relief camps from low-lying areas in different parts of the state capital.

Tests were done on 3,406 symptomatic people out of which 90 tested positive, informed Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Monday. They have been shifted to covid hospitals and are being given treatment, he added. Also, to ensure there is no spread of seasonal diseases, the health department has conduct 585 medical camps over the last one week in various parts of the city. Over 38,500 people were tested by the medical teams and given medicines accordingly. Face masks were distributed to over 30k people. Eatala also directed the health department to be on vigil and alert to stop the spread of seasonal diseases in Hyderabad and various districts that are witnessing incessant rains for the past one week.

Many people are suffering from fever or cold which are also the same symptoms as that of Covid. Hence, people having such symptoms should get Covid test done without delay, Eatala said. He held a review meeting with senior officials and enquired about various steps being undertaken to stop spread of covid and seasonal diseases in rain affected districts.

With more rain predicted for the next few days, Eatala said that they are ensuring doctors are on duty 24x7 in state hospitals in Hyderabad to attend to medical emergencies if required.