Hyderabad: A dawakhana with out dawa !

Charminar: With the department of AYUSH turning a blind eye to preparing Unani medicines, the medical bills of the poor are raising steeply. Adding to their woes, non-availability of Unani medicines at hospital dispensaries is forcing patients to buy them from private dispensaries.



Nizamia General Hospital, famous as 'Charminar Dawakhana' with Unani treatment, is the only such hospital in the city with an in-patient ward and on an average daily 1,000 OPs visiting for consultation. The 180-bed hospital is almost full, mostly paralytic patients. The patients visiting the hospital are being asked to purchase medicines outside (which are supposed to be provided free). Syed Minhaj, a patient from Old City, who came to the dawakhana for treatment for facial paralysis, pours out his woes, "with no medicines, I am forced to purchase them outside. Earlier, after consulting a doctor medicines would be available at the dispensary, but now it is prescribing medicines from outside, which are usually costly. Buying such medicines are adding woes to patients, specially afflicted with paralysis," he added.

Like Minhaj, there are several such who approach the OP wing in the hospital. While doctors prescribe medicines for a week, they are forced to buy outside. Themedicines are not available as required.

The medicines should be provided free in a government hospital. Why there is no such supply.? Due to their non-availability we are facing difficulties and purchasing them at high cost. "Is the government thinking of discouraging or altogether stopping Unani treatment?", asked Abdul Raheem, a sexagenarian patient in anguish.

According to a doctor, who requested anonymity, in last March when the hospital was converted to a Covid centre preparation of the Unani medicines was stopped. Since then patients are forced to take medicines from private dispensaries. "Only some Unani medicines are being prepared at the hospital for the in-patients. For remaining medicines, they were asked to purchase outside," he added. "For patients visiting the OP wing, no medicines were prepared/supplied; had asked them to purchase from private dispensaries." However, hospital superintendent Dr Kavita said the medicines are being prepared at the hospital for in-patients; they are being treated by hospital medicines. For OPs medicines are being prescribed.