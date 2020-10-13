Hyderabad: A deluge of woes pound city

Hyderabad: Heavy incessant rains have been battering the city for the last 24 hours, leaving a large number of areas, especially low-lying, under a sheet of water. Rains accompanied by lightning continued in Hyderabad and outskirts since late Monday night, inundating low-lying areas. Gushing waters due to overflowing drains are inundating lanes and bylanes, and entering homes, leaving people in dire straits. Troubles mounted for people as power disruptions took place at many places. Discom staff were hard put to restore connections. LB Nagar received highest rainfall on Tuesday, recording 177.5 mm rain.



Incessant rains, under the impact of a deep depression, inundated roads in busy areas like Himayat Nagar, Basheerbagh, Nampally, Lakdi Ka Pul, Mehdipatnam, Toli Chowki, Gachibowli, Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills. People living in areas along Musi river have been alerted to move to safe places. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has also gone on alert in view of the heavy rains forecast. There were reports of severe water logging from Nampally, Charminar, Malakpet, Madhapur, LB Nagar etc.

Kushru Manzil, AC Guards, Charminar, Lal Darwaza, Nampally areas had largely observed the reports of damage/dilapidated building demolitions due to heavy rain. DRPF teams evacuated citizens from inundated areas of GHMC by using boats in Towlichowki.

People already reeling under the pandemic are being subjected to severe hardships as life has come to a standstill in the city. Those who venture out are being caught in pools that are forming on the roads and in lanes. With streets and main thoroughfares water-logged, normal life is thrown out of gear. At several places, two-wheelers are getting washed away. And many vehicles broke down, causing untold hardships to the motorists. With Thick dark clouds hovering over the city, motorists switched on headlights as visibility levels were falling due to continuous rain. It was followed by Kapra (173.5 mm), Alwal (101.3 mm), Haythnagar (124 mm), Malkajgiri (121 mm), Secunderabad (110 mm), Jubilee Hills (103 mm), Kukatpally (97 mm) and Charminar (99 mm).

GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar called upon people living in sheds and dilapidated houses to move to safer places as heavy downpours were expected for next two to three days. "These steps would help in saving lives. As per the directions of Municipal Administration Minister K T RamaRao, town planning officials have served notices to those staying in houses that are in critical condition to evacuate. The officials are pulling down such structures to avert dangers. Those who vacated there houses and have no alternative sources for stay are provided temporary boarding facility in community halls," he added urging people once again to cooperate with officials.



































