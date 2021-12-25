Hyderabad: Aanvii Hearing care opens 3 new clinics in city

Hyderabad: Hearing care retail chain, Aanvii Hearing Solutions Pvt Ltd in association with Sivantos India Pvt Ltd inaugurated three new hearing care clinics in Hyderabad on Friday.

The centres are located at Banjara Hills, Kacheguda and Secunderabad. The state-of-art centre is an interpretation of the modern-day hearing care centre which provides complete quality hearing care solutions for hearing loss.

The Aanvii centre will provide comprehensive audiological services like audiometry, tympanometry in addition to hearing aid trial and fitting, hearing aid programming, servicing, spares and accessories.

Vishal Shah, CEO, Aanvii Hearing Solutions Pvt. Ltd, said, "inaugurating in the Hyderabad centres is another step towards delivering innovative hearing solutions to cater to the demanding needs of today's users across all age-groups. Hearing loss must be detected early and immediate solution must be provided to minimise its devastating effects. Our aim is to provide world-class hearing solutions as well as after sales services to all our aid able consumers."

"Sivantos India is excited to introduce a quantum leap in sound quality and connectivity to the people of Hyderabad, enabling users to take greater control of their personal hearing experience. We are constantly innovating new technological solutions and introducing advanced digital products which provide high quality listening experience to the user, customised for his needs". Avinash Pawar, CEO, Sivantos India Pvt Ltd said, "this new hearing aid solution allows hearing health care professionals to better meet the modern user's demanding schedule, strengthening their relationship with their patients."