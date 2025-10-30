Hyderabad ACB nabs line Inspector red-handed accepting Rs 6,000 bribe

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau of Telangana arrested Prabhu Lal, a line inspector at the Assistant Engineer office in Pedda Amberpet, Hyderabad, for accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000. The bribe was demanded and received in exchange for releasing service numbers for new electricity meters installed at an apartment in Abdullapurmet.

The arrest was made when ACB officers caught Prabhu Lal red-handed at a tiffin centre in Bandlaguda while receiving the bribe. Officials recovered the amount from his possession. He was immediately taken into custody and produced before the ACB court in Nampally.

This case highlights the ongoing vigilance of Telangana’s ACB against corruption in public services and serves as a warning to government officials engaging in malpractices.