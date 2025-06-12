Hyderabad: Actress Kalpika Ganesh Booked for Disturbance at Prism Pub, Gachibowli

A case has been registered against actress Kalpika Ganesh at the Gachibowli police station. The case relates to an incident at Prism Pub at the end of last month, where she is accused of creating a nuisance.

Kalpika Ganesh had gone to the pub with a friend to celebrate her birthday. During their visit, an argument broke out between the actress and the pub staff over an issue.

After receiving information about the incident, the Gachibowli police arrived at the pub. It is reported that in the presence of the police, the actress verbally abused the staff.

Following a complaint, the police sought permission from the court to file a case. Upon receiving court approval, they registered a case under various sections of the BNS Act and started investigating the matter.

The police are likely to issue a notice to the actress soon, asking her to appear before them for questioning.