Hyderabad: Advocates concerned over rise in attacks

Nampally: The protectors of Indian constitution are in for a risk if the physical attacks on them continue to rise. The recent arrest of four persons in connection with an attempt to murder on a city-based advocate highlights the plight of clients at the same time it also showcases the pressure under which an advocate functions.

Since the advocate couple were murdered in Peddapalli, lawyers are in a grip of panic and worry that the clients may take it out on them if cases are lost in courts.

A city-based advocate Karthik pointed out that within a span of 15 days there were three attacks on advocates starting from Vaman Rao, his wife Nagamani, an advocate at Criminal court was attacked and Siddharth Singh was attempted to murder.He noted, "The modus operandi of the attackers who attempted to murder Siddharth Singh proves that the client was harassed by the advocate.

Whether it is completely correct or not will be proved later, but such attacks will pave the way for clients to be more aggressive towards advocates if their cases are not resolved on time and people will start losing faith in judiciary.

There are many aspects of the advocate-client relationship which are governed by the rules of professional responsibility. The two most basic duties of advocate towards client are competent representation and diligent advocacy."

An advocate has many cases on his hand and sometimes it practically becomes impossible to handle each and every case and also to give time to everyone. In such scenario, if a client intends to take revenge by bearing grudge against the advocate for not attending his case then it is a serious concern, said Ravinder, an advocate at city civil court.

"Under any circumstances, it is not correct to attempt murder on an advocate because the profession is a challenging one. If clients feel that they are being cheated or not being given attention despite paying money, then they can approach the police and file a complaint rather than indulging in such criminal acts.

Moreover, it is also needed on part of advocate that if he/she is taking up any case then they should attend it on priority and if they are unable to do so then they can reject the case. But should not bring a blot to the profession by indulging in petty acts," he added.