Hyderabad: After acting against private school, MEO assures transfer of students

Rajendranagar: Following cancellation of registration of St Adams School, a private institution based at Golden Heights Colony, Dairy Farm, here, Rajendranagar, the Mandal Education Officer convened a meeting of worried parents on Monday. He assured them that their wards will be admitted in nearby schools, without affecting their studies.

The Regional Joint Director had recently cancelled the registration of St Adams School after finding that the management was functioning as per its own whims and fancies flouting rules. It is also learnt that repeated complaints from parents that the management is playing with the future of their children by giving no hoots to norms, has led to the cancellation of recognition.

According to officials, around 1,100 students are enrolled in the school whose future hangs in balance after the RJD cancelled the recognition for violating norms and ignoring repeated instructions of the director of School Education, Ranga Reddy district.

The official informed, "It is only after repeated reminders and several notices we have been compelled to take action against the school management. Considering that the parents may get worried with the action, the DEO has called a meeting of the parents to assure them safety of their children's education." It is said that the Ranga Reddy DEO has asked the MEOs of Rajendranagar and Moinabad to convene a meeting of the parents and dispel their apprehensions. It is against this background, MEO Rajendranagar Durgula Ram Reddy convened the meeting of parents at his office.

Addressing them, he said, "As we have cancelled the recognition of St Adams School, the parents need not worry for their children enrolled in the school. We are making all necessary arrangements to shift the children to nearby schools in the mandal. Parents can suggest the names of the schools they wish to admit their children. The officials will make arrangements accordingly and ensure that the parents would not face any inconvenience and hardship."