Live
- Lucknow gets its first robot restaurant
- Tamannaah Bhatia shells fashion goals in Zurich
- Easy steps for a breast self-exam at home
- RBI to issue Master Direction to strengthen Internal Ombudsman mechanism in banks
- World Cotton Day 2023: Date, history, meaning
- Google Pixel 8: Check out these Best 7 AI-Powered Features
- Studying both Indian and Western music has opened my mind: Sonam Kalra
- 2023 on track to be hottest year
- Why it feels so bad to lose the iconic Sycamore Gap tree and others like it
- PL Technical Research: Buy TITAN INDS - Technical Pick
Just In
Hyderabad: Agarwal Samaj Rath Yatra accorded grand welcome
Highlights
Agra Akhand Jyot Rath Yatra received a grand welcome on its arrival at Himayatnagar. Himayatnagar’s branch manager Rama Bajoria said members of the community dressed in traditional costumes expressed their joy by dancing to the drum beats.
Hyderabad : Agra Akhand Jyot Rath Yatra received a grand welcome on its arrival at Himayatnagar. Himayatnagar’s branch manager Rama Bajoria said members of the community dressed in traditional costumes expressed their joy by dancing to the drum beats.
Rajkumar Gupta and central executive member and founder DP Agarwal garlanded Maharaja Agrasen. During the event, everyone played Dandiya and filled the atmosphere with joy.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS