Hyderabad: Agarwal Samaj Rath Yatra accorded grand welcome

Hyderabad: Agarwal Samaj Rath Yatra accorded grand welcome
Agra Akhand Jyot Rath Yatra received a grand welcome on its arrival at Himayatnagar. Himayatnagar’s branch manager Rama Bajoria said members of the community dressed in traditional costumes expressed their joy by dancing to the drum beats.

Hyderabad : Agra Akhand Jyot Rath Yatra received a grand welcome on its arrival at Himayatnagar. Himayatnagar’s branch manager Rama Bajoria said members of the community dressed in traditional costumes expressed their joy by dancing to the drum beats.

Rajkumar Gupta and central executive member and founder DP Agarwal garlanded Maharaja Agrasen. During the event, everyone played Dandiya and filled the atmosphere with joy.

