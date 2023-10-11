Live
- CM Jagan invited for Srisailam Dasara Mahotsavams
- Hyderabadi Nari Shakti is angry, unhappy
- Chittoor: Civic chief J Aruna assures support to the homeless
- Complete pending building works on war-footing: ZP chief Anam Arunamma
- Govt committed for providing houses to poor: Kakani
- Hyderabad: Agra Nari Utsav to organise a fair tomorrow
- Gangamma temple Navaratri Utsavam from Oct 15
- HNSS-Kuppam branch canal: Officials told to expedite all pending works
- Tirupati: Botcha congratulates SPMVV’s performance
- Nagam supporters gherao Revanth at Gandhi Bhavan
Just In
Hyderabad: Agra Nari Utsav to organise a fair tomorrow
Highlights
To commemorate the Agrasen Maharaj Jayanti Mahotsav, Agra Nari Utsav will be organising a fair and several cultural programme from 12 pm to 4 pm on Thursday at Classic Garden, Secunderabad
Hyderabad: To commemorate the Agrasen Maharaj Jayanti Mahotsav, Agra Nari Utsav will be organising a fair and several cultural programme from 12 pm to 4 pm on Thursday at Classic Garden, Secunderabad.
Coordinator, Ritu Agarwal said that this will be a unique programme in itself to encourage women. Various women have been appointed to provide information about various programme. Interested women participants can contact 7989809078,7680808086.
The event is another step taken by Agarwal Samaj towards empowering women, and Kanchan Agarwal, the organisation’s first female office-holder has urged all of its female branches to join.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS