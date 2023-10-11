Hyderabad: Agra Nari Utsav to organise a fair tomorrow

Hyderabad: To commemorate the Agrasen Maharaj Jayanti Mahotsav, Agra Nari Utsav will be organising a fair and several cultural programme from 12 pm to 4 pm on Thursday at Classic Garden, Secunderabad.

Coordinator, Ritu Agarwal said that this will be a unique programme in itself to encourage women. Various women have been appointed to provide information about various programme. Interested women participants can contact 7989809078,7680808086.

The event is another step taken by Agarwal Samaj towards empowering women, and Kanchan Agarwal, the organisation’s first female office-holder has urged all of its female branches to join.