Hyderabad: Ahead of Bakrid, check-posts come under city police lens

Hyderabad: Ahead of Bakrid (Eid-ul-Azha), the police is making all arrangements to ensure peaceful celebrations of the festival. They want to ensure that no prohibited animal is transported inside the City by setting up check-posts at all major junctions which connect highways.

The livestock traders have been asked to produce valid documents for transporting the livestock into Hyderabad and Cyberabad Commissionerate limits. As part of measures to be taken for preventing any violence related to prohibited animals, the police, in coordination with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, have geared up for smooth conduct of festivities.

The police have set up check-posts in all the city zones, especially the south zone, to avert any possible trouble during the second big festival of Muslims which will be celebrated on June 17. According to the police, the check-posts will be manned round the clock by a team comprising officials of the Animal Husbandry department, the local police, and the GHMC. The check-posts were installed at all the three commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda.

“Policemen will keep a vigil 24X7 in highways and connecting roads and will stop all vehicles coming from nearby villages or districts,” said a police official. According to officials, almost all the police stations in South Zone have come up with check-posts in areas like Barkas, Vattepally, Jahangirabad, Bandlaguda, Puranapul, Mangalhat, Bahadurpura, Santoshnagar, Kanchanbagh, Chandrayangutta, and Peeli Dargah, localities like Mozamjahi Market, Nampally, Tolichowki.

All the transport vehicles, particularly with closed tops, will be checked and the details including driver’s name, vehicle number and the type of goods will be recorded by the deployed officers. The provisions for policemen include a tent and torches for checking vehicles during night hours. Every vehicle carrying animals will be checked and prohibited animals--like cow, calf--will be seized.

“A case will be booked for carrying prohibited animals; the animals will be moved to the municipal corporation facility. All these efforts by policemen are to ensure that the festival is celebrated without any trouble or communal problems,” said a police officer at Moazamjahi Market.

The GHMC officials assured that sanitation teams would be dispatched to clear roads, ponds, and open drains. Emergency vehicles and veterinary teams would also be on standby to address any urgent situations.

The Animal Husbandry officials assured that veterinary doctors will also coordinate with the police and other government departments and provide assistance round the clock at the check-posts.

Meanwhile, AIMIM party MLAs have urged the police to stop harassment of cattle traders and transporters by cow vigilantes, the police and other officials on the eve of Bakrid.

On behalf of Hyderabad MP and party chief Asaduddin Owaisi, party general secretary Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri requested the police to intervene and issue clear instructions to Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda and other police commissioners and SPs as well as Municipal, Revenue and Animal Husbandry officials directing them not to prevent the transport of oxen and buffaloes to various places across the State, more particularly to Hyderabad.

The police officials manning the check-posts may be specifically directed not to harass traders/transporters of oxen and buffaloes and not to book cases or seize cattle, he said. He pointed out that during Eid, Muslims sacrifice goats, sheep and bulls for three days.