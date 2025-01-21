Hyderabad: Ahead of summer, city sees demand for water tankers

Hyderabad: Instances of the overflow of drinking water pipelines and drinking water contamination, especially in Southern and Western parts of the city, have become a major concern for the residents living in these localities, and this crisis has led residents to depend on water tankers.

Locals have alleged that despite raising issues on the official website of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), the issue of drinking water overflow from pipelines has not been rectified, and due to that, drinking water crises have arisen before summer, as in a few areas people are being forced to depend on water tankers. This has occurred due to a lack of proper maintenance, and in many areas there has been a leakage of the drinking water pipeline. Due to this, a huge amount of water is being wasted, and many areas are receiving water once in four days, and the areas include Tolichowki, Nizampet, Lalaguda, Manikonda, Chilkalguda, Kondapur, Bachupally, and Darulshifa.

“For the past month, we have been facing a continuous overflow of drinking water from the damaged pipeline; due to that, the complete lane has become slippery. We are receiving water at very low pressure and due to that we are forced to be depended on tankers. We cannot imagine what the situation is going to be during the summer season," said Sai Teja, a resident of Nizampet.

"We are vexed by complaining on the HMWSSB official's site regarding the wastage of drinking water in our area for the past few months, and due to the wastage for the past two weeks, we have been receiving water at very low pressure.

The main reason for the leakage is that almost all pipelines in our area have become old and rusty and never got repaired. Now this is the situation, as at present we are relying on tankers,” said B Srinivas, a resident of Kondapur.